Samuel Iling-Junior News: Loaned to Bolton Wanderers

Iling-Junior joined Bolton Wanderers on a season long loan from Aston Villa, the club announced.

Iling-Junior spent the first part of last season at West Bromwich Albion before closing out the campaign in Serie A with Pisa. He joined Villa in the summer of 2024 from Juventus, spending the 2024-25 season on loan between Bologna and Middlesbrough. Iling-Junior is expected to gain valuable playing time in the Championship during his loan spell.