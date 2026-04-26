Samuel Iling-Junior News: Unused sub in Parma fixture
Iling-Junior (coach's decision) wasn't fielded in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Parma.
Iling-Junior resumed being an option after being excluded in the previous three fixtures, but he stayed on the bench, even though Pisa were pretty understaffed. His role will at most grow a little, but he might be in and out of the squad list depending on other players' availability going forward.
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