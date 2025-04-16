Fantasy Soccer
Samuel Lino Injury: Back on training field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Lino (strain) was working on grass individually Wednesday, according to Chema Source of Mundo Deportivo.

Lino looks to be avoiding any major absence due to his injury, with the defender already training individually Wednesday. This is good news, although he will need to train with the group before he is considered an option. That said, the defender can likely be labeled as a late call for Saturday,

Samuel Lino
Atlético Madrid
