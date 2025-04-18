Samuel Lino Injury: Should return Saturday

Lino (strain) is expected to return on Saturday against Las Palmas after training fully on Friday with the team, according to Pascual Ruiz Arnal for Marca.

Lino was sidelined in the last two games due to muscular problems but was spotted training fully with the team on Friday, suggesting he should be back with the squad on Saturday against Las Palmas. He has been a regular starter recently but it remains unlikely to see him start that game, with Conor Gallagher likely playing on the left flank in his place.