Samuel Mbangula Injury: Back to partial training

Mbangula (thigh) was spotted training partially with the team Thursday as planned, according to the club.

Mbangula returned to partial team training Thursday as planned as he continues progressing in his recovery from the thigh injury that kept him out of the last two matches. The forward is still unlikely to be risked in Sunday's matchup with Mainz, with the medical staff focused on avoiding any setback. A return sometime next week looks like the more realistic scenario, and his absence has only a limited impact on the lineup since he had mostly been coming off the bench for Bremen in recent weeks.