Samuel Mbangula headshot

Samuel Mbangula Injury: Could be available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Mbangula (thigh) could make the squad for Sunday's clash against Mainz, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "They are not candidates for the starting eleven. I will decide on Saturday whether they can be considered for a place in the squad. Neither of them has yet participated in a full training session with the team. If they are fit and receive the green light from the medical staff, they will be candidates for a place in the squad."

Mbangula has not returned to full team training yet but could still be a late fitness call ahead of Sunday's clash against Mainz. The forward is nearing a return from a thigh injury and might sneak into the squad as a surprise option, though he is not expected to start the match. Mbangula has been mainly a bench option this season for Bremen and should regain that role when back available.

Samuel Mbangula
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now