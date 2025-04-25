Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Samuel Mbangula headshot

Samuel Mbangula Injury: Expected back for Monza match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Mbangula (thigh) resumed practicing regularly Friday and is slated to be an option for Sunday's game versus Monza, Goal reported.

Mbangula is in better shape after skipping two fixtures due to a thigh issue and will provide depth in multiple wing roles. He hasn't started since late January and wasn't getting consistent game time before getting hurt. He has scored and assisted once in his last seven cameos, registering three shots (three on target), six key passes, six crosses (four accurate) and five tackles (three won).

Samuel Mbangula
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now