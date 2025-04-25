Samuel Mbangula Injury: Expected back for Monza match

Mbangula (thigh) resumed practicing regularly Friday and is slated to be an option for Sunday's game versus Monza, Goal reported.

Mbangula is in better shape after skipping two fixtures due to a thigh issue and will provide depth in multiple wing roles. He hasn't started since late January and wasn't getting consistent game time before getting hurt. He has scored and assisted once in his last seven cameos, registering three shots (three on target), six key passes, six crosses (four accurate) and five tackles (three won).