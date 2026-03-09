Samuel Mbangula Injury: Hopes to rejoin training

Mbangula (thigh) is eyeing a return to training this week, according to manager Daniel Thioune, per Deich Stube. "If it goes optimally and we work well individually in the next two days, then we could expect Samuel to be partially integrated back into team training on Thursday."

