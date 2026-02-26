Samuel Mbangula Injury: Ruled out for time being

Mbangula (thigh) is ruled out for the time being due to the injury he suffered in training Wednesday, coach Daniel Thioune commented to the media. "Samuel possesses sporting qualities that we would have liked to utilize for the upcoming challenges. Therefore, we hope all the more that he will be back playing for us as soon as possible."

Mbangula underwent an MRI that confirmed a muscular thigh injury suffered during Wednesday's training session, and he will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. This is another tough hit for Bremen, who have been ravaged by injuries all season and now lose a regular starter once again. Cameron Puertas or Jovan Milosevic are the most likely to capitalize on his absence, with both in line for an uptick in minutes as the squad reshuffles.