Samuel Mbangula Injury: Suffers injury in training

Mbangula (undisclosed) suffered an injury in training Wednesday and will undergo a MRI to know the extend of the issue, the club announced.

Mbangula is set to undergo an MRI in the coming hours to determine the full extent of the injury he picked up during team training Wednesday. The attacking midfielder has earned two starts in the last four Bundesliga matches, carving out a meaningful role in the rotation, so this is a situation that warrants close monitoring. If he's forced to miss time, Cameron Puertas and Jovan Milosevic are the most likely candidates to see an uptick in minutes and responsibility as the staff adjusts the attacking setup.