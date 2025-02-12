Samuel Mbangula News: Bags winner Tuesday

Mbangula scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven.

Mbangula scored the match-winning goal Tuesday, an unassisted strike in the 82nd minute which took the 2-1 lead. That goal is massive as it gives Juventus the advantage heading into the second leg on the road. It came on one of Mbangula's two shots on target and he added two inaccurate crosses and two interceptions in his 45 minutes off the bench.