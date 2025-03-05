Samuel Mbangula News: Picks up assist in win

Mbangula assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Monday's 2-0 win against Verona.

Mbangula entered the match as a sub to replace Kenan Yildiz in the 82nd minute of play and hardly took long to make his presence felt, as he fed the ball to Teun Koopmeiners, who buried a shot from the right side of the box in the 90th minute. The assist. marked the first goal contribution in four league appearances for Mbangula, who also recorded a chance created for a second consecutive game.