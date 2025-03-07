Samuel Piette Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Piette is dealing with a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for the time being, Maxime Truman of Dans Les Coulisses reports.

Even though the report indicated Montreal doesn't have any long-term concerns with the injury, Piette is expected to miss, at least, a few games while rehabbing. He hasn't trained with the team in the last 10 days and doesn't have a clear timetable for his return to action.