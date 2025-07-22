Samuel Piette Injury: Finds training field

Piette (undisclosed) was involved in individual training Tuesday, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Piette was forced off in the club's last outing but is already on the mend, as he was able to train by himself Tuesday. However, this still leaves him in question for Friday's match, needing to train with the team before he is confirmed fit. That said, he could return Friday or be hed out until after the break when they face Atlanta on August 9.