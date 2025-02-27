Fantasy Soccer
Samuel Piette Injury: Not spotted in training Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Piette (undisclosed) wasn't present in Thursday's training session and might not be available to face Minnesota United on Saturday, Maxime Truman of DansLesCoulisses reports.

Piette started and logged 86 minutes in the season opener against Atlanta United last Saturday, but he hasn't trained all week long, so it seems he'll face an uphill battle to even make the bench against the Loons. If he's unable to play Saturday, then Bryce Duke could enter the starting XI in midfield.

Samuel Piette
CF Montreal
