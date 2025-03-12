Fantasy Soccer
Samuel Piette headshot

Samuel Piette Injury: Trains some Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Piette (hamstring) trained partially Wednesday ahead o Saturday's match against D.C. United, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Piette has been given a somewhat positive update Wednesday, with the midfielder working in part with the group. This will leave him questionable moving forward, likely needing to see a session of full group training before he is considered anywhere near fit.

Samuel Piette
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
