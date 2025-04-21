Samuel Piette News: Defensive lynchpin in draw
Piette generated four tackles (three won), two clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC.
Piette was a stifling presence Saturday, leading the Montreal defensive effort with four tackles (three won) and three interceptions as they held on for a 0-0 draw versus Orlando. After a three-match absence due to a hamstring injury, the holding midfielder has made four successive appearances (three starts).
