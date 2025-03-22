Samuel Piette News: On bench Saturday
Piette (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Nashville.
Piette will look to make his second MLS appearance of the campaign after being out for three weeks due to the issue. The central midfielder should be a source of passes and defensive production if he's available for meaningful playing time. In that case, he'll be an alternative to Saturday's starters Nathan Saliba and Victor Loturi.
