Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuel Piette headshot

Samuel Piette News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Piette (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Nashville.

Piette will look to make his second MLS appearance of the campaign after being out for three weeks due to the issue. The central midfielder should be a source of passes and defensive production if he's available for meaningful playing time. In that case, he'll be an alternative to Saturday's starters Nathan Saliba and Victor Loturi.

Samuel Piette
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now