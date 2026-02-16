Samuel Soares Injury: Enters progressive training
Soares is in progressive training and not an option for Tuesday's match against Real Madrid.
Soares is still battling some issues he suffered recently and will not yet be an option for the club, leaving them without their backup keeper. That said, this will give them less depth but should not change much for the club's starting XI, having yet to start a UCL game in his career.
