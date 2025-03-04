Samuel Szmodics Injury: Got setback from ankle injury

Szmodics wasn't in the squad for Monday's FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest due to a setback from his ankle injury, coach Kieran McKenna said in a press conference. "Sam and Conor (neither in the squad tonight) have both had reoccurrences of the knee and ankle injuries that they've had."

