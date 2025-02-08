Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuel Szmodics headshot

Samuel Szmodics Injury: Makes starting XI but forced off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 7:57am

Szmodics (undisclosed) was in the starting squad for Saturday's FA Cup game against Coventry but went down twice in the first half and was forced off in the 35th minute.

Szmodics started in Saturday's FA Cup game but was forced off before halftime after going down twice. It is unclear if this is a new injury or a setback of the ankle injury he was recently returning from.

Samuel Szmodics
Ipswich Town
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now