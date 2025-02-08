Samuel Szmodics Injury: Makes starting XI but forced off
Szmodics (undisclosed) was in the starting squad for Saturday's FA Cup game against Coventry but went down twice in the first half and was forced off in the 35th minute.
Szmodics started in Saturday's FA Cup game but was forced off before halftime after going down twice. It is unclear if this is a new injury or a setback of the ankle injury he was recently returning from.
