Samuel Szmodics headshot

Samuel Szmodics Injury: Ready to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Szmodics (ankle) is available for Saturday's clash with Tottenham, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "Both Sam and Leif have trained today, while Sammie Szmodics trained today as well. They are all available for the squad,"

Szmodics has gotten back in full training and appears set to play during Saturday's clash with Tottenham. The winger has been struggling with a relapse of his ankle injury, sidelining him for six of the last seven matches. It appears he's now fully fit and ready for a major role once more.

