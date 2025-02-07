Fantasy Soccer
Samuel Szmodics headshot

Samuel Szmodics Injury: Set to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 5:40am

Szmodics (ankle) is set to return for Saturday's FA Cup clash with Coventry City.

Szmodics was in a walking boot due to an ankle injury in January and has slowly been working his way back into training. It looks like that recovery is going well and has a chance to return in Saturday's FA Cup action. Unfortunately for Szmodics, the addition of Julio Enciso and Jaden Philogene likely takes away a lot of minutes he was getting before.

Samuel Szmodics
Ipswich Town
