Samuel Szmodics Injury: Set to return

Szmodics (ankle) is set to return for Saturday's FA Cup clash with Coventry City.

Szmodics was in a walking boot due to an ankle injury in January and has slowly been working his way back into training. It looks like that recovery is going well and has a chance to return in Saturday's FA Cup action. Unfortunately for Szmodics, the addition of Julio Enciso and Jaden Philogene likely takes away a lot of minutes he was getting before.