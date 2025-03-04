Fantasy Soccer
Samuel Szmodics headshot

Samuel Szmodics Injury: Setback with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 11:38am

Szmodics wasn't in the squad for Monday's FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest due to a setback from his ankle injury, coach Kieran McKenna said in a press conference. "Sam and Conor (neither in the squad tonight) have both had reoccurrences of the knee and ankle injuries that they've had."

Szmodics is doubtful for Saturday's match against Crystal Palace after suffering a setback from a previous ankle injury ahead of Monday's FA Cup match. Jaden Philogene should continue to see an increased role until he returns to full fitness.

Samuel Szmodics
Ipswich Town
