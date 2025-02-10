Samuel Szmodics Injury: Suffers ankle relapse

Szmodics (ankle) has suffered a relapse of his previous ankle injury in Saturday's 4-1 FA Cup win over Coventry City, according to manager Kieran McKenna, per TWTD. "I don't know about a recurrence but it's the same ankle, so the chances are it's probably linked. That's a big blow, there's no doubt about it. We really, really enjoyed having him back in training this week, so we'll keep our fingers crossed, but that's the big downside from today."

Szmodics could be heading back to the sidelines just minutes after returning, with the attacker only making it 35 minutes into Saturday's FA Cup match. The club is fearful of a relapse of his previous ankle injury, although that is not yet confirmed with further testing to come. This will leave him in question for Saturday's match against Aston Villa for the time being, with Julio Ensico as a possible replacement if he remains out.