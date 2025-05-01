Samuel Szmodics Injury: Uncertain Saturday

Szmodics (ankle) could be an option for Saturday's trip to Everton, per manager Kieran McKenna. "There's going to be quite a lot of late judgement calls, genuinely. We've got quite a few players who, if not ready this week, have a really good chance for next week (at home to Brentford)."

Szmodics underwent an ankle surgery early in March, and was originally targeting a return towards the end of the campaign. It's not clear if he will make it back before the end of the season but Saturday's clash with Everton would be right around the timeline originally given for Szmodics.