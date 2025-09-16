Umtiti has decided to retire from professional football at the age of 31 as he never managed to return to full fitness following the knee injury he played through during the 2018 World Cup to help France win their second star. The center-back sacrificed his career for his country and will always be remembered for that achievement. Umtiti played 134 games with Barcelona and won seven titles including two La Liga trophies. After his Barcelona years, the defender went on to play for Lecce in Italy and Lille in Ligue 1 before becoming a free agent last summer and struggling to find a club as he was still dealing with injuries.