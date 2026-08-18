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Samuel Williams News: Recalled from loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Williams has been recalled by Chicago Fire from USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, the club announced.

Williams, a Homegrown product of the club, made just seven MLS appearances as a rookie in 2025 before being sent to Colorado Springs for the 2026 season to get regular senior minutes, something he'd struggled to find behind Chicago's crowded midfield/ He now returns to a Fire squad with that same group still in place, so his path back into the first-team picture likely runs through depth minutes and cup appearances rather than an immediate regular role.

Samuel Williams
Chicago Fire
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