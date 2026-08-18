Samuel Williams News: Recalled from loan

Williams has been recalled by Chicago Fire from USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, the club announced.

Williams, a Homegrown product of the club, made just seven MLS appearances as a rookie in 2025 before being sent to Colorado Springs for the 2026 season to get regular senior minutes, something he'd struggled to find behind Chicago's crowded midfield/ He now returns to a Fire squad with that same group still in place, so his path back into the first-team picture likely runs through depth minutes and cup appearances rather than an immediate regular role.