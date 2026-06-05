Samuel Yohou News: Experience in back line

Yohou ends the campaign having been one of Le Mans's most reliable defensive figures, bringing the experience and leadership of a veteran center-back to a back line that conceded consistently few goals throughout the promotion season.

Yohou's reading of the game, positional discipline and ability to organise those around him have been crucial to Le Mans's defensive solidity, and his presence in the squad will be invaluable as the club navigate their first Ligue 1 season after 16 years. Yohou scored four goals from set pieces during the campaign and will hope his experience at the top level of French football proves the difference in keeping Le Mans competitive in a demanding top-flight environment.