Samuele Angori News: Fine performance in Lecce game

Angori recorded three crosses (one accurate), two chances created and two corners and drew four fouls in Friday's 2-1 loss against Lecce.

Angori provided some punch off the flank as usual, maintaining his season-long streak of appearances with at least one cross and contributing in several categories on both ends. He has had at least one key pass in the last four rounds, amassing six and adding four tackles (two won), two interceptions and four shots (one on target) over that span, with one assist. Additionally, this marked his fifth display in a row with one or more corners (five total).