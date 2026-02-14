Samuele Angori News: Imprecise showing against Milan

Angori drew two fouls and recorded two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Friday's 2-1 loss versus AC Milan.

Angori was a significant part of the offense as usual, thanks to his activity on the wing, but failed to have an accurate cross for the second round in a row, despite his volume. He has had at least one delivery in every seasonal appearance, averaging nearly five per contest (1.3 accurate). He has posted one or more clearances in the last five matches, racking up 13 and logging four chances created and two blocks over that span. Instead, he didn't register a single tackle for the first time in seven bouts.