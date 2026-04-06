Samuele Angori News: Mostly imprecise in Torino contest

Angori won one tackle and recorded one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Torino.

Angori sent in a host of deliveries, as he often does, but he was rarely on point, which is also customary for him. He has tallied three or more crosses in 12 straight matches, racking up 77 (15 accurate). Additionally, he has logged one or more tackles in the last five fixtures, accumulating 10 (six won) and adding six chances created, three off-target shots and four clerances over that span. Instead, his five-game streak with at least one interception was interrupted in this one.