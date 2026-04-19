Samuele Angori News: Provides rare assist

Angori had an assist while taking four shots (one on goal), crossing 10 times (three accurate), creating two chances and blocking a shot during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Genoa.

Angori set up Simone Canestrelli in the 19th minute while leading Pisa in shots, crosses, chances created and blocks during the loss. The assist was the first since September for the wing-back as he's combined for five shots, three chances created and 21 crosses over his last three appearances.