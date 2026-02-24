Samuele Angori News: Routine performance against Fiorentina

Angori created one scoring chance and registered five crosses (one accurate), two interceptions and three corners in Monday's 1-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Angori continued his moderately productive stretch and did what he could to contain Dodo on the flank. He maintained his season-long streak of showings with at least one cross and has sent in multiple ones in the last nine fixtures, accumulating 57 deliveries (12 accurate). Additionally, he has logged one or more clearances in the last six matches, racking up 14 and adding 15 corners, five key passes and eight tackles (three won) in that stretch.