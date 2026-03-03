Samuele Angori News: Sound volume in loss to Bologna

Angori won three of four tackles and recorded five crosses (two accurate), two chances created and four corners in Monday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.

Angori was one of the few regulars who survived a lineup overhaul and had another good two-way display, matching his season in tackles and pushing constantly down the flank. He has taken three or more corners in three tilts in a row, totaling 10 and adding three key passes and three interceptions through that stretch. Additionally, he has swung in multiple crosses in 10 tilts in a row, amassing 62 deliveries (four accurate).