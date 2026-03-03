Samuele Angori headshot

Samuele Angori News: Sound volume in loss to Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Angori won three of four tackles and recorded five crosses (two accurate), two chances created and four corners in Monday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.

Angori was one of the few regulars who survived a lineup overhaul and had another good two-way display, matching his season in tackles and pushing constantly down the flank. He has taken three or more corners in three tilts in a row, totaling 10 and adding three key passes and three interceptions through that stretch. Additionally, he has swung in multiple crosses in 10 tilts in a row, amassing 62 deliveries (four accurate).

Samuele Angori
Pisa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now