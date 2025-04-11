Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuele Birindelli headshot

Samuele Birindelli Injury: Available against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Birindelli (undisclosed) has been called up for Saturday's match against Venezia.

Birindelli will avoid missing time after exiting early in the previous match and should stay in the XI since Monza are shorthanded. He has started in five consecutive matches, scoring once and adding three shots (all on target), three chances created, 13 crosses (four accurate) and four tackles (three won).

Samuele Birindelli
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now