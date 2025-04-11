Samuele Birindelli Injury: Available against Venezia
Birindelli (undisclosed) has been called up for Saturday's match against Venezia.
Birindelli will avoid missing time after exiting early in the previous match and should stay in the XI since Monza are shorthanded. He has started in five consecutive matches, scoring once and adding three shots (all on target), three chances created, 13 crosses (four accurate) and four tackles (three won).
