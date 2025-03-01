Fantasy Soccer
Samuele Birindelli Injury: Fit for Torino tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Birindelli (thigh) "has shaken off his injury," coach Alessandro Nesta relayed.

Birindelli had a setback last week, but it wasn't severe, and he'll be back after sitting out nearly two months. He could relieve one between Pedro Pereira and Georgios Kyriakopoulos on the wings during the match. He has scored once and posted four shots (three on target), seven chances created, 17 crosses (two accurate) and five clearances in his last five displays.

