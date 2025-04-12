Samuele Birindelli News: Dynamic offensively against Venezia

Birindelli (undisclosed) won two of two tackles and registered one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Venezia.

Birindelli shined in the final third, leading his team in a couple of stats, but was steamrolled by Mikael Egill Ellertsson on the other end on the game-winning goal. He has scored once and notched six chances created, four crosses (three accurate), 19 crosses (seven accurate) and six tackles (five won) in the last six contests (all starts).