Samuele Birindelli News: Leads team in crosses

Birindelli registered two shots (two on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Juventus.

This was a new-season high in crosses for the player, only having reached six on three previous occasions this season.