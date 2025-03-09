Samuele Birindelli News: Strikes in Inter game

Birindelli scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target), four clearances and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Inter Milan.

Birindelli opened the scoring by keeping his cool in front of the goalie on a deep foray and interplay with Dany Mota Carvalho. It's his second goal of the season. He has quickly recaptured a regular role after missing seven matches due to injury, with the coach moving the pieces across the formation to accommodate him.