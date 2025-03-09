Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuele Birindelli headshot

Samuele Birindelli News: Strikes in Inter game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Birindelli scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target), four clearances and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Inter Milan.

Birindelli opened the scoring by keeping his cool in front of the goalie on a deep foray and interplay with Dany Mota Carvalho. It's his second goal of the season. He has quickly recaptured a regular role after missing seven matches due to injury, with the coach moving the pieces across the formation to accommodate him.

Samuele Birindelli
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now