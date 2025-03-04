Samuele Birindelli News: Swings in one cross versus Torino

Birindelli (thigh) had one cross (one accurate), drew one foul, committed one and was cautioned in 57 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Torino.

Birindelli unusually played as a central midfielder with two other fullbacks on the pitch, Pedro Pereira and Georgios Kyriakopoulos, but didn't do much in his new role. He'll compete with Patrick Ciurria, Kacper Urbanski and Kevin Zeroli if the coach keeps him in this role.