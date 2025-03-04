Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuele Birindelli headshot

Samuele Birindelli News: Swings in one cross versus Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 1:58am

Birindelli (thigh) had one cross (one accurate), drew one foul, committed one and was cautioned in 57 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Torino.

Birindelli unusually played as a central midfielder with two other fullbacks on the pitch, Pedro Pereira and Georgios Kyriakopoulos, but didn't do much in his new role. He'll compete with Patrick Ciurria, Kacper Urbanski and Kevin Zeroli if the coach keeps him in this role.

Samuele Birindelli
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now