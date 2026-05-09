Samuele Inacio News: Nets in win

Samuele Inacio scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Friday's 3-2 victory versus Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Samuele Inacio took a pair of shots during Friday's clash and made the most of those chances, scoring once and earning the win. The attacker has improved throughout the last month and could be the next in Dortmund's pipeline of excellent young attackers. He's started the last three matches and now has his first Bundesliga goal.