Samuele Ricci Injury: Exists Udinese game early
Ricci registered one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in 64 minutes in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Udinese before leaving due to a possible knee issue, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Ricci had an okay display and did a little bit of everything as usual but was subbed off midway through the second half and was spotted icing his knee on the bench. He'll have only a few days to recover for Sunday's home game against Napoli. Yann Karamoh, Karol Linetty and Adrien Tameze would soak up his minutes eventually.
