Samuele Ricci Injury: Good to go for Napoli clash

Ricci is nursing some knee soreness and muscle fatigue but has good chances of getting the nod Sunday versus Napoli, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Ricci is dealing with a pair of ailments but isn't expected to miss time and might retain his usual prominent role in the midfield. Since Gvidas Gineitis is suspended, Adrien Tameze and Yann Karamoh would be the alternative options if he were spared. He has launched at least one cross in his past four displays, adding two corners, three tackles (two won) and six clearances.