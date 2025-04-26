Samuele Ricci Injury: Questionable for Napoli clash

Ricci is nursing some knee soreness and muscle fatigue but might still get the nod versus Napoli on Sunday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Ricci is dealing with a pair of ailments but might still retain his prominent role in the midfield if he's comfortable enough on game day. Since Gvidas Gineitis is suspended, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic (toe) and Yann Karamoh would be the alternative options if he were spared. He has launched at least one cross in his past four displays, adding two corners, three tackles (two won) and six clearances.