Samuele Ricci News: Available versus Genoa

Ricci (ankle) is on the bench for Sunday's clash with Genoa.

Ricci is healthy enough to be an option but not to start. Ardon Jashari is getting the call as the linchpin of the midfield, while Luka Modric (face) begins as a sub as well, following a two-week absence. Ricci has logged three key passes, five crosses (two accurate) and six tackles (one won) in his last five displays (two starts).