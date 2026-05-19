Samuele Ricci News: Creates one chance against Genoa

Ricci (ankle) had five clearances, committed two fouls and created one scoring chance in 22 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Genoa.

Ricci was good to go despite being dinged up and shored up the midfield down the stretch, setting a new season high in clearances. He has tallied at least one in three consecutive bouts, racking up seven and adding one assist, three chances created and two tackles (one won) over that span.