Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuele Ricci headshot

Samuele Ricci News: Eligible for Udinese match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Ricci served a one-game disqualification in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Como.

Ricci was handed the standard punishment after a straight red card and will be available against Udinese next Monday. He'll probably supplant Karol Linetty or Gvidas Gineitis in the XI. He has recorded five crosses (zero accurate), one chance created, five tackles (three won) and 14 clearances in his last six showings.

Samuele Ricci
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now