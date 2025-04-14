Samuele Ricci News: Eligible for Udinese match

Ricci served a one-game disqualification in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Como.

Ricci was handed the standard punishment after a straight red card and will be available against Udinese next Monday. He'll probably supplant Karol Linetty or Gvidas Gineitis in the XI. He has recorded five crosses (zero accurate), one chance created, five tackles (three won) and 14 clearances in his last six showings.