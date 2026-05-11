Samuele Ricci News: Provides helper in Atalanta contest

Ricci assisted once to go with two tackles (one won), one interception and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Atalanta.

Ricci got the call over Ardon Jashari to replace Luka Modric (orbital) and didn't have a noteworthy performance, but found Strahinja Pavlovic with a precise free kick on his side's first goal. It's his fourth helper in the campaign. He has tallied three chances created, five crosses (two accurate) and six tackles (one won) in the last five fixtures (two starts).