Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuele Ricci headshot

Samuele Ricci News: Removed from XI for Napoli match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Ricci (knee) was pulled from the starting lineup after not feeling comfortable enough warming up, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Ricci wasn't fully fit coming into the game but was still supposed to get the nod, although his lingering physical problem eventually relegated him to be bench, and it's uncertain whether he'll be able to contribute in any capacity. Adrien Tameze is taking his place in the midfield.

Samuele Ricci
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now