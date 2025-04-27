Samuele Ricci News: Removed from XI for Napoli match
Ricci (knee) was pulled from the starting lineup after not feeling comfortable enough warming up, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Ricci wasn't fully fit coming into the game but was still supposed to get the nod, although his lingering physical problem eventually relegated him to be bench, and it's uncertain whether he'll be able to contribute in any capacity. Adrien Tameze is taking his place in the midfield.
